BRIEF-Nautilus Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
Oct 14 Bilia
* Says terminates the distribution agreements for ford cars in Sweden and Norway
* Says decision is based on weak profitability for a long time
* Says the sales of new Ford cars in Sweden and Norway amounts to about SEK 750 million per year
* Says the notice period is two years and it is estimated that the sales will decline during the period of notice, and cease at the end of 2017
* Says the termination is not estimated to have an impact on earnings per share.
* Says the tied-up capital is estimated to decrease with about SEK 70 million during the notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million