BRIEF-Best Buy Co CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14 mln
* CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14.0 million versus $14.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pp1dEZ) Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Linz Textil Holding AG :
* Structural adjustment in the Linz Textil group by june 30, 2016
* As part of a structural adjustment yarn production in the Linz spinning mill will be closed and the manufacturing plant shut down as of June 30, 2016
* About 45 employees will be affected by the closure of mill production in Linz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General Mills Inc says a credit agreement entered previously was scheduled to terminate, subject to extension, on May 18, 2021