* Chimera Investment Corp - board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017
Oct 14 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Signed an agreement to develop a local medical center at Gardermoen Airport, located near Oslo, adjacent to specialist hospital company began building in Sept. 2015
* Hemfosa's portion of total project cost is about 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.6 million)
* Construction is scheduled to commence in spring 2016, with completion expected in Jan. 2018.
* Chimera Investment Corp - board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017
* Placed a trading halt on Australian and New Zealand Banking Corporation Limited ordinary shares