Oct 14 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Signed an agreement to develop a local medical center at Gardermoen Airport, located near Oslo, adjacent to specialist hospital company began building in Sept. 2015

* Hemfosa's portion of total project cost is about 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.6 million)

* Construction is scheduled to commence in spring 2016, with completion expected in Jan. 2018.

