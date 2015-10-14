Oct 14 Bittium Oyj :

* Received a purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces for further development of waveform of software-defined radio based Bittium TAC WIN system

* Value of received purchase order is 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million) excluding VAT

* Now ordered work package will be delivered to Finnish defence forces during first half of year 2016

