BRIEF-IDT Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
Oct 14 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Concluded that it should amicably terminate its financing arrangement with GEM
* Agreed to a reduced consideration for making a facility of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million) available to ASTG
* R-Östman Invest AB has on behalf of ASTG settled all dealings
* Settlement payment has been settled by GEM receiving 10 million ASTG-shares via R Östman Invest AB
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1270 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.