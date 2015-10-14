Oct 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Karim Bohn to be new CFO at Patrizia Immobilien

* As of 1 November 2015 Bohn will start as a member of managing board

* As of 13 November 2015 he will assume responsibility for financial affairs, replacing Arwed Fischer, who has been CFO at Patrizia since 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)