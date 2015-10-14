Oct 14 Vivendi :

* Takes an equity interest in Ubisoft and Gameloft

* Has taken equity stakes of 6.6 pct and 6.2 pct respectively in Ubisoft and Gameloft

* This represents an acquisition on the market of 7.36 million Ubisoft shares for 140.3 million euros ($160.5 million) and 5.24 million Gameloft shares for 19.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:

