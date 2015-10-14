BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces entering of order under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code
* Updates in relation to hearing on a petition under chapter 15 of united states bankruptcy code and motion for related relief
Oct 14 EEMS Italia SpA (EEMS) :
* Court in Rieti approves composition with creditors of investee Solsonica SpA
* Plan of composition with creditors for investee Solsonica SpA must be implemented by July 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Updates in relation to hearing on a petition under chapter 15 of united states bankruptcy code and motion for related relief
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio