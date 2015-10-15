BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Concludes togeher with KWS additional corn traits licensing agreements with Syngenta, complementing and strengthening their technology platforms
* Upfront payments made by respective companies are totaling $200 million
* Upfront payments made by respective companies are totaling $200 million
* Further payments depending on regulatory approvals may mature in long run
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason