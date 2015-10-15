BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
Oct 15 Ablynx NV :
* Achieves first milestone in immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.
* To receive 3.5 million euros ($4.02 million) milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock