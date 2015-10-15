UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Investec Australia Property Fund
* Fund has entered into a contract for sale with CTI Freight Systems Pty Limited to acquire property located at 54 Miguel road, Bibra Lake, Western Australia
* Purchase consideration is AUD 26,000,000 which represents an annualised property yield of 7.94%
* No conditions precedent to acquisition of property
* Will be funded through existing debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation. Fund's gearing post acquisition of property will be 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.