Oct 15 Victoria Park AB :

* Says acquires 900 apartments in Borås for over 500 million Swedish crowns ($61.66 million)

* The seller is AB Bostäder i Borås

* Will finance acquisition from own resources (180 million crowns) and a new loans

* Says possession is expected to take place in Q1 2016

