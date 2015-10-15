BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Oct 15 Noemalife SpA :
* Wins contract for supply of Hospital Information System in hospital in El Calafate, Argentina
* Contract is worth over $1.4 millions


* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds