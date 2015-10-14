Oct 14 Txcell SA :

* Reviews its manufacturing strategy to focus on R&D and strategic partnerships - its core, high added value businesses

* Announces it is operating a strategic review that should result in the outsourcing of all existing and future clinical and commercial manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

* Intends to open new, GMP-proving laboratory, based within or close to its existing headquarters in Sophia Antipolis (France)