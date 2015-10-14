Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
Oct 14 Txcell SA :
* Reviews its manufacturing strategy to focus on R&D and strategic partnerships - its core, high added value businesses
* Announces it is operating a strategic review that should result in the outsourcing of all existing and future clinical and commercial manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
* Intends to open new, GMP-proving laboratory, based within or close to its existing headquarters in Sophia Antipolis (France) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion