Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
Oct 14 Implanet SA :
* Launches convertible bonds issue with target of raising maximum of 5 million euros ($5.7 million)
* Says 100 bonds worth total 1 million euros already subscribed Source text: bit.ly/1NcXMW4
* Says 100 bonds worth total 1 million euros already subscribed Source text: bit.ly/1NcXMW4
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion