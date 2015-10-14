BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 14 Faurecia CFO says
* does not expect a big correction in Volkswagen's programmes in Q4
* a reduction in business with Volkswagen would have a limited impact Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 1 Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby live cattle contracts on Monday settled with modest gains, supported by their discounts to last week's futures prices and robust wholesale beef demand, said traders. They said profit-taking, after futures spiked to new highs earlier in the session, capped nearby market advances and pressured other trading months. June ended up 0.100 cent per pound to 124.125 cents and posted a new high of 12