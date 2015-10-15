Oct 15 Wilex AG :

* Financial outlook for 2015 revised

* Sees FY 2015 sales revenue and other income to consequently fall by around 1 million

* Termination of collaboration with Roche forces Wilex AG to revise its financial outlook for year as a whole

* 9-month sales revenue and income totalling 2.9 million euros ($3.33 million), down 17 pct on previous year (3.5 million euros)

* Reduced its loss for period first nine months of current financial year by 20 pct to 3.5 million euros

* Loss down year-on-year on back of reduced costs

* Cash reach has been reduced to Q1 of 2016