BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Wilex AG :
* Financial outlook for 2015 revised
* Sees FY 2015 sales revenue and other income to consequently fall by around 1 million
* Termination of collaboration with Roche forces Wilex AG to revise its financial outlook for year as a whole
* 9-month sales revenue and income totalling 2.9 million euros ($3.33 million), down 17 pct on previous year (3.5 million euros)
* Reduced its loss for period first nine months of current financial year by 20 pct to 3.5 million euros
* Loss down year-on-year on back of reduced costs
* Cash reach has been reduced to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.