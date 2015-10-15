BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson : mtn and ericsson bring managed rural coverage to benin
* Ericsson has signed its first Managed Rural Coverage contract to provide mobile connectivity as a service in parts of Benin where connectivity was previously unavailable
* Ericsson and MTN Benin have signed an agreement for five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds