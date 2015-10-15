BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
* Says German TV net ad market up 2-3 percent in first nine months of 2015, similar to year-earlier Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds