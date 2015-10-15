BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Busch-Holding
* Says now considers itself an anchor shareholder of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason