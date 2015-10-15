China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Oct 15 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :
* Successfully raised 100 million rand through placement of 58.8 million shares at a price of 1.70 rand per share
* Monies raised will be utilised by Fairvest to partially fund its recent acquisition of Middestad Centre and Mega Park in Bloemfontein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".