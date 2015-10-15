Oct 15 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* Successfully raised 100 million rand through placement of 58.8 million shares at a price of 1.70 rand per share

* Monies raised will be utilised by Fairvest to partially fund its recent acquisition of Middestad Centre and Mega Park in Bloemfontein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)