BRIEF-Square Inc says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states
Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington
Oct 15 Next Radio TV SA :
Q3 revenue 42.1 million euros ($48.01 million) versus 38.6 million euros year ago
SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund