BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.42 billion euros a year ago
* Q4 revenue is 470.8 million euros versus 521.5 million euros a year ago
Reports FY revenue of 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.42 billion euros a year ago

Q4 revenue is 470.8 million euros versus 521.5 million euros a year ago

Portfolio of reservations to date for Q1 2015/2016 confirms ongoing growth in tourism businesses at both Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe and at Center Parcs Europe
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason