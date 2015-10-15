Oct 15 Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.42 billion euros a year ago

* Q4 revenue is 470.8 million euros versus 521.5 million euros a year ago

* Portfolio of reservations to date for Q1 2015/2016 confirms ongoing growth in tourism businesses at both Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe and at Center Parcs Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)