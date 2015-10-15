Oct 15 Pescanova SA :

* Reports 9-month net profit 560.7 million euros ($639.42 million) versus 1.79 billion euros

* 9-month sales 771.4 million euros versus 706.1 million euros year ago

* Says as a result of change in reporting period compares 9-month data ended Aug. 31, 2015 to comparative period of 9 months ended Sept. 30, 2014

