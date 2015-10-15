BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Orchestra Premaman SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 134.6 million euros, up 7.2 pct
* Finalizes multi tranche bond issue for total of 22.5 million euros with maturities of 6 and 7 years
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason