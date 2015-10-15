BRIEF-Square Inc says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states
* Says Square Payroll launches in 3 more states, Indiana, Utah, and Washington Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Oct 15 Login People SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 207,000 euros, up 333 pct Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O