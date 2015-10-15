BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Quantum Genomics SA :
* H1 net loss 1.8 million euros ($2.1 million) versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.9 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* Cash position on June 30 was 10.2 million euros versus 3.3 million euros at end Dec 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1PvpgIT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.