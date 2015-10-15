BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Oct 15 Efore Oyj :
* Says Italian subsidiary, ROAL Electronics, has been selected for marine LED light fitting electronics by Quick S.p.A.
* ROAL is to jointly develop a LED luminaire for marine and industry applications
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds