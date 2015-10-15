Oct 15 Statoil says:

* Contract award for construction site work and onshore facility for power supply to the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea

* Contract goes to Aibel, which is partly owned by Sweden's Ratos.

* Total contract value is about 600 million crowns ($74.39 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0658 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)