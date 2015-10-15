UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Statoil says:
* Contract award for construction site work and onshore facility for power supply to the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea
* Contract goes to Aibel, which is partly owned by Sweden's Ratos.
* Total contract value is about 600 million crowns ($74.39 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0658 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.