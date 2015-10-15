BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Brighter publ AB :
* Says extends offer to shareholders in Division By Zero
* Says has decided to extend acquisition offer to shareholders in Division By Zero AB by one week, until Oct. 21 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.