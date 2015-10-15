Oct 15 Game Digital Plc

* Gross profit increased 8.7% in second half and 1.9% in year

* Final dividend per share of 7.35 pence

* UK business is outperforming market although market is currently down on prior year largely due to lower hardware sales.

* Well prepared for Black Friday and peak Christmas season and business is also already well progressed in its plans for first half of next calendar year

* Positive second half performance resulting in year-on-year sales and margin growth

* Group trading so far this year has been in line with our expectations.

* Expects group to achieve growth in year ahead in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: