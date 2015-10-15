UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Qatar Investment Fund Plc
* Tender offer to purchase up to 14.0 percent of company's issued share capital
* Total number of shares to be purchased under tender offer will not exceed 19,333,165 shares
* Tender price will be an amount equal to a discount of one percent to formula asset value as at calculation date
* Record date for tender offer is 5.30 p.m. on 20 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.