Oct 15 Qatar Investment Fund Plc

* Tender offer to purchase up to 14.0 percent of company's issued share capital

* Total number of shares to be purchased under tender offer will not exceed 19,333,165 shares

* Tender price will be an amount equal to a discount of one percent to formula asset value as at calculation date

* Record date for tender offer is 5.30 p.m. on 20 October 2015