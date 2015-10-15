Oct 15 Secure Trust Bank Plc :

* Total customer lending balances across group now exceed 900 million stg for first time

* Demand for consumer lending, especially in retail and motor finance, remained healthy

* Overall new lending business volumes are materially higher than for same period in 2014

* Anticipates 2015 full-year results will be in line with market expectations

* Traded strongly during quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015

* During Q3 bank was pleased to announce appointment of Ian Henderson into a new role responsible for strategy, personal lending and mortgages

* Total new lending volumes written for first nine months of 2015 are over 93 pct higher than in same period last year