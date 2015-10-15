BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* Receives second round offers for Fashion UK activities
* Says offers are at low end of originally expected range
* Expects, based on these second round offers, a (non-cash) book loss from 40 million euros to 50 million euros ($45.93 million to $57.42 million)
($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason