BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Axel Johnson AB:
* Says acquires additional shares in Dustin Group AB, corresponding to 10 percent shares and votes
* After acquisition, Axel Johnson's total share capital and voting rights amount to 20 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds