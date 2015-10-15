UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Strongpoint ASA :
* Strongpoint Cash Security has been selected as the sole supplier of CIT-solutions to Sberbank in Russia
* Signing of a frame agreement and possible first deliveries is estimated to take place in Q4
Source text: bit.ly/1LbJ0Ox
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.