BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Euronext:
* Montupet share trading is suspended on Euronext Paris as of Oct. 15
* Suspension is at the request of Montupet Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason