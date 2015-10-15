Oct 15 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Executive board of BTV has specified the subscription and offer price per new no par value bearer ordinary shares with 20.54 euros ($23.50) with the approval of the supervisory board

* Subscription ratio 10:1

* Subscription period: expected from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8740 euros)