UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on September 30 at 20.056 euro ($22.93)
* Assets under management on September 30 at 8.4 million euro Source text: bit.ly/1MD4fuU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.