BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Avtovaz OJSC :
* Says signs agreement with BIPEK AVTO on distribution of LADA in Central Asia and Mongolia
* Under the agreement, BIPEK AVTO - AZIYA AVTO is official distributor of LADA in Central-Asian region: Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason