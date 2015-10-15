BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Oct 15 Ekiz Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Terminates contract manufacturing and leasing agreements with Orkide Yag Sanayi that was signed on May 22 for its Izmir fatty acid processing facility
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason