Oct 15 LSR Group :

* Q3 new contract sales 161,000 square metres, down 24 pct year ago

* Q3 construction volume 196,000 square meters, down 27 pct versus year ago

* In Q3 total value of the contracts for the sale of apartments and other premises was 14.1 billion roubles ($227.13 million), down 21 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

