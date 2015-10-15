UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 PSB Finance SA :
* Says $123.3 million notes due 2019 and $12.3 million notes due 2021 have been accepted for purchase under tender offer
* Says all 2019 notes and 2021 notes validly tendered for purchase have been accepted in full without pro-ration
* Says expected settlement date for the tender offers is Oct. 20 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.