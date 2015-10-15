Oct 15 PSB Finance SA :

* Says $123.3 million notes due 2019 and $12.3 million notes due 2021 have been accepted for purchase under tender offer

* Says all 2019 notes and 2021 notes validly tendered for purchase have been accepted in full without pro-ration

* Says expected settlement date for the tender offers is Oct. 20 Source text for Eikon:

