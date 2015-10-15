BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Equitier SA :
* Sept. 2015 revenue 52,400 zlotys ($14,168) versus 119,900 zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6985 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds