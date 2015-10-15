Oct 15 Equites Property Fund Ltd :

* Distribution of 45.42 cents per share for 6 months ended Aug. 31, 2015, which is 11.5 pct higher

* Forecast forward yield of 8.6 - 8.8 pct

* Net asset value per share growth of 10.73 pct to R12.59 for 6 months till end August 2015

* Market conditions are favourable to pursue further portfolio acquisitions