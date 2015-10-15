Oct 15 Montupet SA :

* Montupet's board of directors supports Linamar's draft tender offer

* Linamar intends to file for 100 percent of outstanding shares and voting rights of company

* Offer price proposed by Linamar amounts to 71.53 euros ($81.78) per share (in cash), representing a 15.5 percent premium compared to closing price of Montupet shares as of Oct. 14