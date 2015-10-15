Oct 15 TeliaSonera AB :

* TeliaSonera comments on open letter to the board

* Says does not recognize conclusions in fund criticism

* Says today an open letter addressed to the TeliaSonera Board has been published by a U.S. based fund in which it claims to be short in the TeliaSonera stock. The fund directs serious criticism towards the company

* Says has of today not received any claims from U.S. authorities

* Says it is only if and when any claims materialize that it is possible to make any provisions in the financial statements.

* Link to previous story: BUZZ-TeliaSonera gaps lower after Muddy Waters unveils short position