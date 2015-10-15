BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation
Oct 15 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Has acquired 20 mln Datacentrix ordinary shares from RMB Securities Proprietary Ltd in an off-market sale and purchase
* Deal was settled by Pinnacle through issuance of 7.7 mln new Pinnacle shares to seller
* Acquired shares represent about 10 pct of issued ordinary share capital of Datacentrix
* Acquisition has resulted in Pinnacle increasing its shareholding to about 45 pct of voting securities, prior to offer to minority shareholders of Datacentrix
* Datacentrix minority shareholders will receive 1 Pinnacle share for every 2.6 Datacentrix shares held under mandatory offer
* Equates to consideration of R4.90 per Datacentrix share held by applying pinnacle's 30 day VWAP of R12.74 as at close of business on Oct. 13
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds