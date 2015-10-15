Oct 15 Alent Plc

* Recommended offer by Macdermid Performance Acquisitions has received antitrust clearance from Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China

* All of anti-trust clearances set out in paragraphs 3 to 9 of part V of scheme document have now been obtained

* Follows clearances received from anti-trust authorities in US, South Korea, Ukraine, Brazil, Germany, Poland And Romania for the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)