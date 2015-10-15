China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Oct 15 Waco International Ltd (IPO-WACINJ.J):
* Postponement of private placement and listing
* In light of market uncertainty, industry concerns over collapse of M1 bridge, company has decided it is no longer appropriate to continue with placement, listing
* Look forward to remaining engaged with potential investors
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".